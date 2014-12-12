Nicki Minaj Plays A Wicked Dominatrix In “Only” [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj’s world of sadomasochism in “Only” is not one many know how to handle. Or want to, for that matter.

The Hannah Lux Davis-directed visual featuring Drake, Lil Wayne and Chris Brown, introduces viewers to a dungeon with all the bells and whistles commonly used in the painful (oftentimes bloody) sexual practice.

Even Chris Brown, who flashes in and out of darkness, is all too hypnotic with fiery, demonic eyes while crooning the song’s catchy hook.

“Raise every bottle and cup in the sky/ Sparks in the air like the Fourth of July/ Nothing but bad b*tches in here tonight,” he sings.

Sit back and watch The Barbz, clad in black lace and a masquerade mask, dominate.

Photo: YouTube