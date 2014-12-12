Beyoncé Celebrates 1-Year Album Anniversary With Yours And Mine Film

It’s been a year since Beyoncé shook up music culture with her surprise, self-titled album. To commemorate its release, Mrs. Carter speaks candidly about life, love, her body, marriage and more in a short film titled Yours And Mine.

Shot in black in white, the 11 and a half minute clip humanizes Beyoncé. In the visuals’ early moments, the singer admits to sometimes wishing she could do normal things, but her celebrity status, more times than not, prevents that from happening.

Peep what Queen Bey has to say in Yours And Mine below. Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

Photo: YouTube