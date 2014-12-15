Fabolous Unveils The Young OG Project Artwork & Tracklist [PHOTO]

UPDATE: See the official tracklist and a visual for Fabolous’s “Ball Drop,” featuring French Montana.

With a Christmas Day release around the corner, Fabolous keeps the promo content for his upcoming album, The Young OG Project, coming. Here’s the official artwork.

Loso forgoes appearing on the cover, instead allowing his six-year-old son Johan sit comfortably on the throne. Fabolous has released a string of King of New York-inspired visuals, including a cinematic clip for the project’s lead single “Lituation.” Besides that track, very little is known about the Brooklyn rapper’s long-awaited body of work.

Peep the cover for Fabolous’ The Young OG Project below. Hit the jump to see the “Ball Drop” video.

1. “Lituation”

2. “We Good” (Feat. Rich Homie Quan)

3. “All Good”

4. “You Made Me” (Feat. Tish Hyman)

5. “She Wildin’” (Feat. Chris Brown)

6. “Ball Drop” (Feat. French Montana)

7. “Bish Bounce”

8. “Rap & Sex”

9. “Gone For The Winter” (Feat. Velous)

10. “Cinnamon Apple” (Feat. Kevin Hart)

11. “Young OG II” (Feat. Abir Haronni)

Photo: Instagram

