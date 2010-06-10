Bad Girls Club Member Natalie Nunn Goes After Kat Stacks, Tells Her To Be A Mother To Her Kids [Video]

Looks like former Bad Girl and reality TV star Natalie Nunn has some choice words for super groupie Kat Stacks.

Nunn, who has been criticized herself for being a groupie, took to YouTube to broadcast her opinions on Kat Stacks and the website who promotes her, Worldstarhiphop.com.

“You can talk about my chin all you want to,” Nunn says. “My chin makes millions honey, I have real stacks unlike Kat Stacks and for Worldstarhiphop, you want to put that cockroach on your site; don’t expect me to ever do an interview with you.”

Nunn’s rant didn’t stop there. In addition to telling Kat Stacks to “get off her back,” she also accused WorldstarHipHop of supporting women abandoning babies by making the groupie lifestyle “look cute.”

“I hope Worldstarhiphop knows that by supporting Kat Stacks, they are supporting women throwing kids in trash cans. That Beyotch needs to go home and raise her kids, exposing who has been in your vagina is not cute.”

In closing Nunn had one last personal message for Kat Stacks:

“Listen Kat Stacks, this is Natalie Nunn officially telling you that you are a bad mom.”

SMH. Uh oh, does this mean that Kat Stacks will jump off rappers for a minute? It’s getting real out there and Natalie better hope that Kat Stacks “goons” don’t hunt her down.