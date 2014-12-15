Young Thug, Future & Problem Team Up On Mike WiLL Made It’s “California Rari” [LISTEN]

Let the leaks tell it, Mike WiLL Made It crafted nothing but heaters for his Ransom mixtape, due to release later today (December 15). Before then, fans get to sink their teeth into one last audible treat, titled “California Rari,” featuring Young Thug, Future, and Problem.

The Atlanta producer laced the rapping trio with a thumping soundscape, which by it’s lonesome would be impressive. But add a chorus and verse from Thugga, and bars from Fewcha and Problem, and listeners pretty much have a party going on in their ears.

Peep the Ranson tracklist here. Stream Mike WiLL’s “California Rari” below. Let your thoughts on the record be known in the comments.

