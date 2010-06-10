CLOSE
CNN x L.O.X. – “Bodega Stories”

Fresh off the release of their mixtape, Camouflage Season, Capone-N-Noreaga‘s next studio project The War Report 2 is shaping up nice with the recent track leaked.

Featuring L.O.X., the five share their tales on the streets of New York and what it’s like growing up there.

“Bodega Stories” feat. The L.O.X.

Thoughts??? Let us know.  The War Report 2: Report the War hits shelves July 13.

hip hop news , L.O.X. , the war report 2 , the war report 2: report the war

