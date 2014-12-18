50 Cent Scores $78 Million Underwear Deal [VIDEO]

50 Cent has displayed his business savvy in various ways over the course of his career. Now, the Queens rapper and mogul has scored a $78 million deal with a high-end underwear company.

The artist also known as Curtis Jackson shared the news of his deal with Frigo-Revolution Wear in his typical brash fashion. 50 Cent took to Instagram to stunt on the masses last Monday while humble bragging about the new influx of cash he just scored.

“I just did a deal for $78 million for underwear. What did you muthaf-ckas do today? Lllllllllooooolllllllllll #Boom#FRIGO,” posted Fif along with a photo of him looking a tad richer to boot.

It didn’t end there, as 50 posted another photo the following day of himself inside a kitchen with a plate of money stacked high, eating a slice of bread, and showing off by placing a stack of bills between slices of bread.

“For the life of me I can’t figure out why someone wouldn’t like me. All I’m doing is minding my business.#SMSAUDIO #POWER #FRIGO,” read the photo’s caption.

Two days ago, 50 Cent was a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyer discussing the new deal, his “man apples,” and much more. Fif is also set to star in a new movie titled Spy with Melissa McCarthy that’s due to come out next year.

The Frigo-Revolution underwear retail at $100 a pop, so this isn’t for the bargain hunters out there. Might be a nice, ahem, stocking stuffer for someone out there.

