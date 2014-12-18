Gunplay & Rick Ross Team Up On “Scuffed Timbs” [LISTEN]

When it rains Timbaland-produced tracks at MMG, it definitely pours. The famed producer contributed two records to Rick Ross’ Hood Billionaire, and follows up with a new Gunplay jam titled “Scuffed Timbs,” which also features the Bawse.

The track arrives at an odd time, because Ricky Rozay and Timbaland aren’t on the best of terms at the moment due to the latter leaking a version of “Movin Bass” by his artist Tink. Nonetheless, the Human LA Riot could finally experience some radio success with this single.

Gunplay has yet to release his Def Jam solo debut Living Legend. Hopefully “Scuffed Timbs” is the first of many new releases to come.

Photo: Instagram