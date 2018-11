The Wu-Tang Clan and Rae Sremmurd. Visuals of breakbeats and 90s era mixed with new age female dominance. Whatever you feel like you need to be seeing, The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week for the week of December 19, 2014 has the fix you crave.

Start the countdown with a refocus of cool courtesy of rap’s tattoo superhero.

—

Photos: VEVO

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »