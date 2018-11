Joey Bada$$ serves up his latest musical snack off his impending debut album B4.DA.$$., complete with equal parts braggadocio, nostalgia and soul.

“I know one day I’m earning me some platinum and some gold/ And all them labels could just reimburse this d*ck in they throat,” spits the confident Pro Era leader.

Spin “Curry Chicken,” produced by Statik Selektah, below. B4.DA.$$ hits shelves Jan. 20.

Photo: Instagram