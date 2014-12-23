Wale & A-Trak Set The Holidays Off With The Festivus Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

CLOSE
No matter what holiday you celebrate in December, if you’re a fan of Hip-Hop, Wale and A-Trak have brought together the gift that keeps on giving with free music on the Festivus mixtape.

Although it serves as an appetizer for the main course that will be next year’s Album About Nothing, the Festivus mixtape is some hand-me-down, lump of coal, throwaway offering.

Chance The Rapper, Pusha T, A$AP Ferg, Ab-Soul, Fat Trel and music from Best Kept Secret can be found all across the project. Don’t say he’s never done anything.

Listen and grab the Festivus mixtape free of charge down below, which is presented by MMG, Fool’s Gold, Every Blue Moon and of course, Complex.

wale-festivus-front

wale-festivus-mixtape-back

Photo: Instagram

