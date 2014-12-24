Iggy Azalea Buys Swaggy P A Car For Christmas, Snoop Dogg Comments [Photos]

Iggy Azalea put her love for Swaggy P on full PDA mode with her Christmas present in the form of a brand new car.
The ride was so dope, it even prompted a response from her not-so-friendly foe Snoop Dogg.
Via TMZ:
If Christmas is a battlefield … Nick Young is France — ’cause he just surrendered in the war for the best Xmas gift after his GF Iggy Azalea hooked him up with a sick classic car.
The Lakers star was rollin’ around L.A. in his brand new ’62 Chevy Impala — which Iggy delivered to him outside the Lakers facility Monday — when we asked if it was even possible to top Iggy’s gift.
The short answer … no … and Nick knows it — admitting that she “won” the holiday gift exchange this year.
Nick Young said he felt like “Westside Connection” after he got his new ’62 Impala. But according to Snoop Dogg … Nick’s missing one VERY important part of a true “Westside” whip — HYDRAULICS!
Everyone knows Snoop has a thing for classic cars — he owns a grip including a few Impalas of his own.
We’re told Snoop thinks Nick’s new ride is “tight” — but the rapper is telling friends that “real Westside riders” can make their rides jump like Kris Kross.
One source close to the rapper says Snoop put it this way … “He ain’t really Westsidin’ because he can’t hit no SWITCHES!”
But get this … we’re told Snoop wants to connect Young with a famous L.A.-based lowrider crew that can make Nick’s ride bounce like a check from Wesley Snipes.
No word if Young will accept the offer — but we’ll stay on it.
Photos: TMZ, Instagram/Swaggy P