Did Chris Brown Propose To Karrueche Tran? [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown goes from annihilating Karrueche Tran over social media to gifting her what looks like a diamond ring.

Karrueche took to her Instagram and coyly posted a pic of her latest hand frost, courtesy of Breezy (presumably).

Talk about a 180. The pair was even spotted out and about recently leaving Playhouse nightclub in Hollywood.

She has not confirmed it is an engagement ring, and considering that it’s on the wrong hand, she probably won’t. Also, she’s the proud owner of a new puppy.

See below pics of the rock and her new b*tch.

Screen Shot 2014-12-26 at 9.39.49 AM


Photo: Instagram

Karrueche Tran

