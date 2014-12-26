9th Wonder Digs At Hip-Hop Fans, Addresses Iggy Azalea [PHOTOS]

Iggy Azalea is one of the most unavoidable subjects in music today, with both Hip-Hop fans and critics taking shots at the Australian rap star. North Carolina’s 9th Wonder chimed in on the ongoing debate, stating that fans need to put more time in supporting artists they enjoy instead of harping on those they don’t.

The producer, educator and label chief shared his thoughts on Twitter last Monday (Dec. 22) and took digs at fans over their lack of support of musicians. Going back to his Little Brother days, 9th Wonder unleashed a slew of tweets aimed at fans who complain about quality music but never purchase anything.

However, there is a robust decrying of Iggy Azalea’s rise to fame by critics to which 9th Wonder pushed aside in favor raising the point of getting behind a rap act that fans do like.

“So to @IGGYAZALEA, your fans support your sh-t, at LEAST they BUY it! That energy & support needs to transfer to some of these complainers,” tweeted 9th Wonder at a later point during the evening.

9th fired off several more tweets echoing the sentiment of putting one’s buying power where they feel it could advance work they want to see on a mainstream level.

Seems like a worthy idea, but the machine isn’t easy to defeat as most know. Does 9th Wonder have a point? Is Iggy Azalea bigger than the game right now? Sound off in the comments. Hit the following pages to see 9th’s tweets.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »