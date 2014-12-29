50 Cent Shades Empire For Imitating Power [VIDEO]

50 Cent is claiming that Fox’s Hip-Hop inspired drama Empire is mimicking the advertising that Starz’s Power has already marketed.

Never one to bite his tongue, 50 took to his Instagram account and blasted the impending television series, saying its advertising is far alike to that of Power, which he proudly executive-produces.

“POWER Season 2 is unbelievably good trust me,” wrote Fif alongside the video clip of a Power ad. “I have the best writers and show runner. I like Terrence Howard and Taraji Henson. I don’t like that They would copy the Marketing.”

In another post, he showed a picture of Terrence Howard and Omari Hardwick and asked who do the ladies prefer. “Empire VS. Power LADIES what’s up you be the judge. LMAO.”

Power will run its second season in 2015, while Empire is slated to debut Wednesday, Jan. 7.

See the Instagram video and picture below. Feel free to sound off in the comments.

