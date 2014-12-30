13 “Iggy Freestyle” Posts On Tumblr With Zero Chill [Photos]

The Internets found it appropriate to round out Iggy Azalea’s onslaught of slander with one final hurrah before the year is over, using her recently resurfaced Sway interview from 2013.

The video clip below –– seven minutes of pure struggle –– is a reminder that Iggy may be a rapper by profession, but is no wordsmith in nature as she lacks flair for spitting off the dome.

Her reaction when Sway asked her to bless listeners with a quick 16? Hilarious. But no social media community did a better job of mocking the sh*t out of the Grammy-nominated recording artist than Tumblr.

Do yourself a favor, hit the flip and laugh your butt off.

