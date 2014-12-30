Big Sean’s “IDFWU” Originally Meant For Justin Bieber

One of the hottest songs of the year and the best video of the year in Big Sean’s “IDFWU” almost had an alternate reality had it been finished by Justin Bieber.

The song’s producer Mike Free tells XXL how the anti-ex anthem landed in the hands of Biebz and he and his team ultimately passed on recording it.

“Originally I think Justin Bieber was supposed to have it; he had posted a video of a snippet and everything, where it was him doing the song,” Free recalls. “They ended up not taking it and Big Sean got the song, and I’m glad, because we ended up getting a really strong record for Hip-Hop.”

The name Mike Free may not ring bells in immediate rap conversations, but best believe you’ve heard it his work and seen him in headlines. Aside from carving out certified bangers with the likes of Jeremih (“Don’t Tell ‘Em”), Ty Dolla $ign (“Paranoid”) and Tyga (“Rack City”), he’s also the same producer who’s suing DJ Mustard for his slice of the pie on those aforementioned records.

Big Sean’s “IDFWU” is now a gold-selling single and available on iTunes. Who the money is being split between is still anybody’s guess, however.

H/T: HHDX

—

Photo: VEVO