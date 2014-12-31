Chris Rock’s Estranged Wife Accuses Him Of Lying

Chris Rock’s estranged wife Malaak Compton-Rock wants you to know there is three sides to every story, and until we can come up with a version of the truth, she doesn’t want you to take her famous spouse’s claims as gospel.

The comedian’s wife of 19 years had her lawyer release a statement through People, debunking claims that she kept him away from their daughters, 12-year-old Lola and 10-year-old Zahra.

“Malaak is saddened and disappointed that Chris has accused her of keeping their children from him, which he knows is untrue and can be so easily disproved,” her attorney David Aronson said. “We all know Chris leads a very busy public life while Malaak and their children definitely do not. She hopes the privacy of their children is still as important to Chris as it is to her and that it will be respected. They will always be the main focus of her life.”

Never Scared: Chris Rock’s 12 Best Jokes About Love, Marriage, & Divorce

E! also obtained court documents of the pending Rock divorce and naturally, it reads totally different from Malaak’s account.

“[Rock] is now and always has been a fully involved and participating parent in all aspects of the lives of these children and it is in their best interests for the parties to have joint custody and to equally share residential custody,” it reads.

“Notwithstanding that the parties have been separated, [Compton-Rock] has repeatedly refused to permit [Rock] normal and usual access to the children, and has acted in a manner detrimental to the children’s best interests. [Rock]’s conduct as aforesaid will be further disclosed by continuing discovery and is directly contrary to the best interests of the children.”

Chris is asking for joint and equal physical and legal custody of the couple’s two daughters.

—

Photos: Ray Filmano/WENN.com