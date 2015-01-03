Future & Zaytoven To Drop Mixtape, Release New Track “Real Sisters”

After blessing fans with an album and mixtape in 2014, Future announces his play to jumpstart the new year with a bang. He and producer Zaytoven are releasing a collaborative mixtape titled Beast Mode on January 15.
To heighten anticipation, the duo released “Real Sisters,” a true Atlanta record with a bouncy soundscape to match. Beast Mode hits the Internets on the two year anniversary of Future’s stellar F.B.G.: The Movie tape, which donned heaters like “Karate Chop,” “Chosen One,” and more.
Stream “Real Sisters” below.
