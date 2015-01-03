CLOSE
HomeNews

Future & Zaytoven To Drop Mixtape, Release New Track “Real Sisters”

Leave a comment

After blessing fans with an album and mixtape in 2014, Future announces his play to jumpstart the new year with a bang. He and producer Zaytoven are releasing a collaborative mixtape titled Beast Mode on January 15.

To heighten anticipation, the duo released “Real Sisters,” a true Atlanta record with a bouncy soundscape to match. Beast Mode hits the Internets on the two year anniversary of Future’s stellar F.B.G.: The Movie tape, which donned heaters like “Karate Chop,” “Chosen One,” and more.

Stream “Real Sisters” below.

via HHNM

future-zaytoven-beast-mode-500x500

Photo: Instagram

Freebandz , zaytoven

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Celebrities at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios
T.I. Calls President Donald Trump A “Madman” [VIDEO]
12.04.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close
%d bloggers like this: