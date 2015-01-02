Here Is Footage Of Gucci Mane Boxing, That Gut Is Serious [VIDEO]

Here is the footage you have all been waiting for, Gucci Mane boxing. Notable Atlanta photographer Cam Kirk shared the clip and also has a limited edition print of the “Lemonade” rapper getting his Rocky Balboa on.

Gucci does look like he could put you to sleep if one of those blows were to connect, though.

You can cop the “Gucci Balboa” print right here.

We’re assuming all that cardio helped La Flare work out that ample gut. No shots.

—

Photo: YouTube