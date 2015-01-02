Man Battles Entire Internet After Tweeting “Who TF Is Paul McCartney”

Kanye West’s new song, “Only One” has already made a tremendous impact on social media, but not exactly how one would hope.

The collaboration with a one Sir Paul McCartney has several people wondering, just who Paul McCartney is. The question can be perceived at two different angles. One on hand, reality stars are the most popular entities in 2015 and it’s hard for some young tweeters and Instagrammers to see past their little world. On another, The Beatles are a global phenomenon that changed music as we would come to know it, so not knowing who their most visible member is can be quite inexcusable in most circles.

Twitter user @CurvedDaily made the ill-advised move of tweeting, “who tf is paul mccartney???!??! this is why i love kanye for shining light on unknown artists.” Although he and a few of his real-life friends have been maintaining that it was a sarcastic joke, once the Internet hate train fires full steam ahead, it’s impossible to stop.

Buzzfeed and a few other sites picked up Curved Daily’s tweets and for the past few hours, he’s been defending himself against sticks and stones from enraged Paul McCartney loyalists.

Hit the gallery to see the mean things they’re saying. Sometimes you have to remember that the Tweets are also watching.

—

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com, Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17Next page »