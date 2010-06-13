Drake Goes Green To Protest Gulf Oil Spill [Video]

In between being called out by Lil Kim in her ongoing drama with Nicki Minaj and prepping for the release of Thank Me Later, Drake is taking a stance to protest the gulf oil spill.

As previously reported Drake was already on his Campus Consciousness tour complete with an eco-friendly tour bus to protect the environment.

Now in light of the millions of gallons of oil that are spilling into the Gulf of Mexico, Drizzy is teaming up with the Hip-Hop Caucus’ Green The Block campaign to raise awareness on the dangers of off-shore drilling.

Drizzy will perform Sunday at the 9:30 club in Washington, D.C. at the “Stop The Offshore Drilling” rally.

The rally is planned to educate fans on the environmental damage that has occurred because of the massive spill and to encourage them to do their part by “going green.”

Drake has released a video speaking on protecting the environment.

Check out Drizzy going green below.