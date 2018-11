In an effort to re-do the debacle that occurred last year after being caught freestyling with a Blackberry, Drake goes for a Round 2 while on the Tim Westwood radio show.

While the rapper might be quite the songwriter, he isn’t highly praised for his ability to come off the top and deliver hard-hitting rhymes.

LOL…still feels like he was trying to establish his general structure, but can’t knock the effort. Thank Me Later drops tomorrow.