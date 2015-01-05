Joey Bada$$ Arrested For Breaking Security Guard’s Nose In Australia

Joey Bada$$ was arrested on Friday (Jan. 2) in Australia for allegedly punching a security guard in the face and breaking his nose. The Brooklyn rapper was performing at the Falls Festival in New South Wales.

It seems that the “1999” rapper duffed out security before he hit the stage.

Reports ABC Australia:

The 19-year-old was about to go on stage on the closing night of the festival, on Friday, when he was stopped by a security guard checking his credentials. Police have alleged the rapper then punched the security guard in the face before going on stage to perform. The guard, 20, allegedly told police he thought Bada$$ was an unauthorised person. Paramedics treated the guard for a broken nose and other facial injuries at the scene before he was taken to hospital. The rapper was arrested by police after the show finished and taken to Byron Bay police station, where he spent the night in custody.

After the show, Joey was arrested and charged with “assault occasioning actual bodily harm.” After spending the night in jail he appeared in court the next day, was granted bail and is due back in court on March 19.

Joey’s debut album, B4.DA.$$, is due out January 20.

We gotta hear both sides.

—

Photo: adidas Skateboarding