The Game Announces The Documentary 10 Year Anniversary Concert

Nearly 10 years ago, Compton rapper The Game delivered his critically acclaimed debut album The Documentary. The rap veteran will commemorate his first major release by hosting a 10th anniversary concert.

Released on January 18, 2005 during The Game’s G-Unit days, the show will take place on that very same date, two Sundays from now. And that happens to be during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend, so there’s no work the following day.

Here’s what The Game said about the night:

Los Angeles: This is the 1st & only time I will ever do this in my careeer in my city…. ONE NIGHT ONLY…. January 18th marks the 10 Year Anniversary to my Classic Album #TheDocumentary which dropped January 18th 2005…. and I will be having a 10 Year Anniversary concert Sunday January 18th !!! Performing The Documentary in its entirety w/ Special guests and surprises.

