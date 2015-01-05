Keshia Knight Pulliam Fired From Celebrity Apprentice For Refusing To Call Bill Cosby [VIDEO]

Saying the name Bill Cosby is like spewing poison from your lips these days but rewind the clocks back a year before the scandal propelled by comedian Hannibal Burress’ routine.

The Coz was simply an aging father of television who had a past just like any A-lister in show business. So why is it that his former Cosby Show co-star Keshia Knight Pulliam refused to reach out to him during her (very short) tenure on the latest Celebrity Apprecentice?

That is the question America is asking as the 35-year-old actress was the first to get the boot on the NBC hit show after she was reluctant–and adamant–not to reach out to Cosby for a celebrity fundraiser. The decision not to do so left her team in last place for the competition and Donald Trump baffled as he fixed his lips to shout out his infamous phrase, “You’re Fired!” towards Knight’s direction.

“I really believe, if you’d called that gentleman, he would’ve helped you, even if you hadn’t spoken to him in years,” Trump said, refuting Knight’s reasons of not speaking to her TV dad in five years. “You were an amazing team with one of the most successful shows ever. So I think it would’ve been a very good call to make for charity. But you have to take responsibility. I think you agree with that.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore already shows she’ll be a problem on the show by instigating the dispute, slyly dropping quotes like “if I were Rudy Huxtable, and was known as America’s favorite dad, I would have called my TV dad for a contribution,” to which Trump easily gobbled up.

Check out the Celebrity Apprentice clip up above. Given the drama-filled first episode, this may be a season worth paying attention to, even if you’re not a regular viewer.

P.S., Raven-Symoné won.

H/T: Vulture

—

Photo/Rudy Huxtable Struggle Face: NBC