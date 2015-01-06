10 Rappers Who Kept It G-Rated [Photos]

Kyran Wheatley of Australian radio station triple j recently spoke with rapper Danny Brown, who revealed that a children’s book is one of many things on his to-do list for 2015.

https://soundcloud.com/triple_j/danny-brown-is-writing-a-childrens-book-lives-with-squirrels-and-raccoon

Brownsaid the book was initially planned to be for his daughter, and cites classics like Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stoles Christmas, Green Eggs and Ham, and One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish as influences.

“It’s really about self-esteem in Black girls, I guess. You know how Black women do so much – process their hair, change their eye color – it’s really about a little girl who does all these things to herself and changes herself and she realizes she’s just better off the way she is,” the Detroit rapper said.

Hopefully Brown prioritizes this release along with his upcoming album, which he also touches on during the discussion above.

