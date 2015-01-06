CLOSE
Big K.R.I.T. & Raphael Saadiq Perform “Soul Food” On Fallon [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T. is the first artist to grace the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage in 2015. He performed his soulful single and a personal favorite from his Cadillactica LP “Soul Food” alongside veteran crooner Raphael Saadiq.

Backed by The Roots on the instrumentation, Krizzle and Saadiq captivated the audience with a combination of thoughtful rhymes and spine-tingling crooning.

It’s also worth noting that K.R.I.T. sported a t-shirt inspired by a jumpsuit Andre 3000 wore during Outkast’s 2014 tour run; it reads “across cultures, darker people suffer most. why?”

Peep the footage of K.R.I.T. and Saadiq’s performance below. Purchase Cadillactica via iTunes.

Photo: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

