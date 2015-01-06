DMX Dropping A New Album Next Week [PHOTO]

No, your eyes do not deceive you, nor is it 1998. Yet DMX returns with news of his eighth studio album, Redemption of the Beast, due to release on January 13.

That’s next week.

The Yonkers rap veteran unveiled the tracklist along with the surprise announcement. Featuring 16 songs, including one titled “How It’s Goin Down,” which is confusing as hell for obvious reasons, the project is very short on features; Freeway and Jannyce are the only guests.

Fans can pre-order Dark Man X’s Redemption of the Beast here. Peep the artwork and tracklist below.

