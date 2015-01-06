Keshia Knight Pulliam Defends Decision Not To Call Bill Cosby On Celebrity Apprentice

Everyone’s second favorite Cosby kid, Keshia Knight Pulliam a.k.a. Rudy Huxtable, made headlines yesterday (Jan. 5th) when she was the first to be fired from the new season of Celebrity Apprentice after she refused to reach out to her embattled TV dad.

The move was even more surprising seeing that the segment had been taped long before Bill Cosby had a countless number of sexual misconduct allegations thrown at him.

The 35-year-old actress made her rounds in the media and told the cast of TODAY that she wouldn’t hesitate to do the same thing.

Via TODAY:

I know ‘The Cosby Show’ is in reruns, and everyone thinks that we’re this family that has dinner every Friday night,” Pulliam said. “But the reality was I hadn’t spoken to Mr. Cosby. I felt that it would be tactless, very rude to call someone and be like, ‘Hey, so, let me have some money right now.'” But before sending her out of the boardroom for good, “Apprentice” boss Donald Trump told her that’s just what she should have done. “It would have been a good call,” he said. Taping for the episode took place back in March 2014, before Cosby’s name made headlines for something other than his comedy legacy. On Monday, Pulliam took the opportunity to address the allegations against him. “What I can say is this: I wasn’t there,” she said. “No one was there except for the two people who know exactly what happened. All I can speak to is the man that I know and I love.” And regardless of what comes of all the claims against Cosby, the actress stands by what he was known for before all of that. “The fact that he’s been such an example, you can’t take away from the great that he has done,” Pulliam explained. “You know, the amount … the millions and millions of dollars that he has given back to colleges and education, and just what he did with ‘The Cosby Show’ and how groundbreaking that was.”

Pulliam echoed the same thoughts when she visited The Wendy Williams Show later that day. Check out pictures from that visit down below. She (and her little black dress) look delightful.

