SMH: 2 New Bill Cosby Accusers Step Forward

Just because the good Dr. William Henry Cosby, Jr. saw his world implode last year due to insurmountable sexual assault allegations and public shaming doesn’t mean he’s out of the clear in 2015.

The 77-year-old television legend now has two new accusers filing suit against him in court.

Reports MSN:

Cosby is the only defendant in the lawsuit, originally filed last month by Tamara Green, who said he drugged and assaulted her in the 1970s. The two new plaintiffs are Therese Serignese, who said he drugged and raped her in 1976, and Linda Traitz, who alleges he tried to drug her and then sexually groped her in 1970.

Attorney Joseph Cammarata, who represents the three women, said the civil action allows them to have their allegations heard since criminal statutes of limitation have expired.

“The lawsuit provides an opportunity for women who claim to have been harmed to have their day in court in a forum where the truth can be tried,” he said.

Cosby’s publicist David Brokaw and lawyer Martin Singer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Singer has said he expected to prevail in the original lawsuit.

Green first spoke publicly about her allegations in 2005. She said in the lawsuit that after she did media interviews Brokaw and Cosby’s lawyer Walter M. Phillips Jr. made statements intended to expose her to public contempt and ridicule. Phillips said last month he represented Cosby in 2005 but no longer does, and he declined to comment further. Brokaw did not return messages then seeking comment on Green’s allegations.

Serignese and Traitz, who are from Florida, allege in the amended complaint that when they came forward separately last November, Singer issued responses for Cosby that said they and other accusers were lying.