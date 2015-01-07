Ghostface Killah On Bill Cosby: “You Supposed To Be The Pudding Pop King” [VIDEO]

Ghostface Killah appear on the latest installment of Pitchfork’s Over/Under series, and his commentary is absolutely hilarious.

The gist of the series if for artists to give their opinions of any and everything they’re asked about. In this case, Pretty Tony discusses Bill Cosby, President Barack Obama, NYPD, ballet dancing and more.

Our personal favorite moments come when Ghostface talks about the POTUS, who he essentially calls a pawn in an elaborate plot to implant V-chips into people, per the popular conspiracy theory. “That’s real, the microchip is real; it ain’t fake,” the Wu-Tang Clan rapper said. “That’s when you try to make one world under one umbrella.”

For Ghostface’s words on Cosby, you’ll have to press play below. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed.

—

Photo: YouTube