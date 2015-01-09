Kendrick Lamar Talks Ferguson, Defends Iggy Azalea In Billboard [PHOTO]

Kendrick Lamar covers yet another prominent magazine with an appearance in Billboard‘s January 17 issue. Crowned “Hip-Hop’s anointed poet-savior,” the Compton rapper shared his thoughts on polarizing rap star Iggy Azalea and Mike Brown’s death in Ferguson.

Lamar’s take on the Australian rapper is much different in tone that the oft-slanderous comments seen from rap’s Twitter talking heads.

“She’s doing her thing,” Lamar said. “Let her. People have to go through trials and tribulations to get where they at. Do your thing, continue to rock it, because obviously God wants you here.”

Lamar’s thoughts on Ferguson could offend some, as he called for Blacks to be accountable.

“What happened to [Michael Brown] should’ve never happened. Never. But when we don’t have respect for ourselves, how do we expect them to respect us? It starts from within,” Lamar explained, citing why riots and looting were counterproductive reactions to the injustice.

Photo: Billboard