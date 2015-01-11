5 People Shot At Chris Brown Hosted Party In San Jose

Chris Brown was just minding his business, performing/talking over his hit “Loyal,” when gunfire rang out in the club. Five people were reportedly shot in a San Jose nightspot called Fiesta where Breezy was hosting a party.

Chris Brown was onstage at a San Jose nightclub early Sunday morning when gunshots rang out, wounding 5 people … and it was all caught on video. Brown was singing at 1:20 AM and the crowd seemed peaceful … then, suddenly, gunshots ring out, sending everyone including Chris into panic. Four people were rushed to the hospital and one victim left and showed up at the ER later. Several people were detained but it’s unclear if anyone was arrested.

According to the Mercury News, it all went down around 1:30 am this morning (Jan. 11) at the Fiesta nightclub. All the victims are expected to survive and Brown was not hurt.

This is not the first time ish went down when Chris Brown was in a club. Last August, Suge Knight was one of the people shot at a Chris Brown hosted pre-MTV VMAs party at 1Oak in Hollywood.

More footage of the performance and shooting, and subsequent chaos, on the flip.

