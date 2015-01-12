CLOSE
HomeNews

Fabolous Performs At Roc Nation Sports’ 1st throne boxing [Photos]

Leave a comment

Roc Nation Sports first-ever throne boxing, hosted by Power 105’s Angie Martinez, took place Friday night (Jan. 9) at The Theater in Madison Square Garden.

The inaugural event summoned the likes of Jay Z himself along with Rihanna, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rosie Perez, Spike Lee, Michael K. Williams and many more.

Before the night ended with Roc Nation’s own Dusty “The Beltway Boricua” Hernandez-Harrison taking home the WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Championship, Fabolous performed “Lituation” as he presumably channeled notorious American gangster, Frank Lucas.

Watch the performance below. Peep a photo recap of the evening in the gallery.

Photos: Getty

angie martinez , boxing , Roc Nation Sports

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close