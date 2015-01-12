Fabolous Performs At Roc Nation Sports’ 1st throne boxing [Photos]

Roc Nation Sports first-ever throne boxing, hosted by Power 105’s Angie Martinez, took place Friday night (Jan. 9) at The Theater in Madison Square Garden.
The inaugural event summoned the likes of Jay Z himself along with Rihanna, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rosie Perez, Spike Lee, Michael K. Williams and many more.
Before the night ended with Roc Nation’s own Dusty “The Beltway Boricua” Hernandez-Harrison taking home the WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Championship, Fabolous performed “Lituation” as he presumably channeled notorious American gangster, Frank Lucas.
Watch the performance below. Peep a photo recap of the evening in the gallery.
