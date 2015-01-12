Ty Dolla $ign, Jay Rock & More Attend K Camp’s One Way Listening [Photos]

K Camp is easily one of the hardest working artists in the rap business but doesn’t share much of the credit for the accolade. None the matter, Mr. Money Baby himself is already showing he will let his music do all the barking for him, and that largely means on his upcoming mixtape, One Way.

On Saturday, January 10, he and his Interscope conglomerate took over Los Angeles’ SSUR Clothing Store to preview the new music and hold a BBQ to commemorate the event. DJ Sourmilk of the L.A. Leakers commanded the wheels of steel as plenty of notable personalities interacted with one another.

Ty Dolla $ign stopped through to bless the audience with an impromptu mic grab as Jay Rock (whose new TDE album is nearly done) also showed face. Singer Melody Thornton, Dreamville signee Cozz as well as female MC Dreezy, who stole the show on Common’s Nobody’s Smiling album, were also in attendance.

To top off the night, K Camp’s creative director Roshada Powell rolled out a ginormous cake that was decked out with One Way mixtape icing.

Photos: Arnold Turner, Instagram/K Camp, Crisco Kidd, Kecia Johnson, Mikey Knuckle$, Hustle Management

