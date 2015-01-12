Exclusive: Lee Daniels Says 50 Cent Is Attempting To Guest Star On Empire

The ratings are in for FOX’s new Hip-Hop drama Empire and it has everyone’s undivided attention. Including 50 Cent’s, who has openly blasted the show’s marketing techniques as he felt it likened to his similar-themed Starz series, Power.

Empire star Taraji P. Henson had a few choice words to refute the star rapper’s claims, which he happily replied to, but behind closed doors, it seems that 50 may be secretly trying to latch on to a good thing. Series director Lee Daniels told Hip-Hop Wired at the show’s premiere event that Curtis Jackson himself has been calling him directly in attempts to guest star on the show.

“Oh 50, he didn’t even see the show,” Daniels replied when questioned about 50’s critiques of the promotional commercials. “I just talked to him two weeks ago and he said was gonna come guest star. He’s just trying to start some mess.”

Essentially, this is the equivalent of 50 Cent’s 2003 conquering of Ja Rule’s singing, only to turn around and have a #1 hit with the R&B-tinged “21 Questions.” Nonetheless, Daniels understands the overall marketing ploy and feels like it’s all in the spirit of competition.

That’s what I love about 50,” Daniels continued with a smile. “He’s just trying to get viewers [to watch] Power.”

