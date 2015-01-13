Jay Z Signs Georgia Running Back Todd Gurley To Roc Nation Sports

Since Adrien Broner obviously doesn’t like money, Jay Z has allocated the resources for Roc Nation Sports elsewhere, entrusting special interest in the talents of Georgia Bulldogs running back Todd Gurley.

Via TMZ:

The takeover continues for Jay Z and Roc Nation Sports … with Hova inking embattled Georgia running back and projected 1st round pick Todd Gurley to the agency earlier Monday.

Of course, Gurley was in the running for the Heisman Trophy earlier this year … before he was suspended for 4 games after being caught selling autographs to memorabilia dealers.

Clearly, Jay still believes in the guy … or at least in his ability to make huge money at the next level … ’cause Todd just became the 6th football player to join Roc Nation — following studs like Dez Bryant and Victor Cruz.

Roc Nation has been making some serious moves in the past couple days, reaching a deal with champion boxer Andre Ward late last week.

On to the next one …