Peep Ashanti In Turks and Caicos Thirst Trapping Sand Off The Beach [Photos]

While most Americans and purveyors of the industry have come since come down on their holiday hangover, Ashanti is out in the Turks and Caicos Islands making the scenery even more beautiful with her chocolate hue.

The R&B starlet apparently never made it home from her Kingston, Jamaica New Year’s Eve celebration and technically it’s a win-win for everyone. Joined by her sister Kenashia and her SloBucks team among others, ‘Shanti doubled her second vacation of the young year as a photo shoot to her one million plus followers on Instagram.

She took time out to bask on TCI’s sandy beaches in Keva J and Bikini Crush swimwear and spent the nights in Parker New York dresses, Tom Ford heels and DITA eyewear. Hey, when you survive the industry this long and emerge with a body that still looks like this, you’d better flaunt it.

Check out Ashanti’s Turks and Caicos Islands vacation pics in the slideshow down below. It’s absolutely glorious.

—

Photo: Instagram/Ashanti

