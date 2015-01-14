Iggy Azalea’s Struggle Rapper Ex Not Allowed To Release Old Songs

Iggy Azalea is dreading the day she literally got into bed with Houston rapper Hefe Wine because he did nothing but try and make her life a living hell last year.

After his sex tape attempts were legally thwarted, the rapper also known as Wine-O decided to make a fast buck off of some old Iggy recordings that he had on his personal computer. As it stands, his plan B isn’t too foolproof, neither.

Via TMZ:

Iggy Azalea’s ex-boyfriend/producer jacked a bunch of songs from her that are the exact opposite of fancy — in fact, they’re unfinished crap according to Iggy … and a judge just agreed with her. Iggy sued Hefe Wine … accusing him of stealing music off her laptop, and then packaging the tracks as a mixtape called, “Inizio” … which he released on the Internet last year. Iggy argued the quality of the recordings was so “inferior,” it’s obvious she didn’t intend for them to go public. According to legal docs … a federal judge in L.A. agreed on Monday, and issued a preliminary injunction to block Hefe from selling the recordings, and using Iggy’s name to promote them. The judge actually watched “Inizio” music videos and compared them to I-G-G-Y’s hits before making her ruling. The case isn’t over yet — but the judge heard enough evidence to justify shutting down Hefe’s operation while the whole matter gets sorted out.

There was also the time Hefe claimed to be Iggy’s husband but that plan was filled to the brim with struggle, it was almost not worth mentioning.

Maybe he and Scaff Breezy should link up and release a mixtape titled Odd Man Out. That would get the people on their side. Yeah!

