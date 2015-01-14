2 Chainz & Nancy Grace Have Glorious Debate Over Weed Legalization [VIDEO]

2 Chainz found himself treading uncharted waters while speaking with HLN’s Nancy Grace. And topic of discussion, you ask: legalizing marijuana.

Per expected, Grace attempted to use the rap persona Chainz, born Tauheed Epps, used to get famous against him in a public forum of debate, and cited a worse case scenario of a bad parent letting their child smoke weed.

“It’s the same thing we talked about earlier, darling, with the legalization of alcohol,” 2 Chainz explained. “You will find some footage like this, but everybody is not doing this. Some people actually love their child.”

Grace continued to be valiantly speak against the legalization of marijuana, and recited lyrics from a Chainz song.

“Smoking California weed with California whores,” she said before citing that she left out the rapper’s patented “true” ad-lib. Chainz’s response: “Truuuue!”

Brilliant.

See footage below.

