Drake Shoots New Video, Mixtape Dropping Soon?

It’s pretty much guaranteed that Drake‘s new album, Views From The 6, is dropping in 2015. When is another question, and the Toronto rapper recently shooting a video in his hometown is fueling speculation that we’ll be getting a mixtape soon.
Twitter lit up with Drake sightings, and a couple of photos popped up to let you know it was real.
Check out some pics the folks at KanyeToThe were able to dig up in the following pages.
