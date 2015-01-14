CLOSE
HomeNews

Drake Shoots New Video, Mixtape Dropping Soon?

Leave a comment

It’s pretty much guaranteed that Drakes new album, Views From The 6, is dropping in 2015. When is another question, and the Toronto rapper recently shooting a video in his hometown is fueling speculation that we’ll be getting a mixtape soon. 

Twitter lit up with Drake sightings, and a couple of photos popped up to let you know it was real.

Check out some pics the folks at KanyeToThe were able to dig up in the following pages.

[H/T Complex]

Photos: Twitter

1 2 3 4Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close