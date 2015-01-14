Twitter Shrinks Your Favorite MCs With #BabyRappers Memes [Photos]

Comedy Central’s online hashtag game, Midnight, likes to dabble into the realm of Hip-Hop on occasion. For last night’s Twitter takeover, they committed a Mortal Kombat babality on the game by getting all their fans to turn well-known rappers into infants with #BabyRappers memes.

Creative Twitter users were able to put a spin on rap names and liken them with the baby booming culture. As we’ve come to see with most trending topics, big brand corporations like to get in where they fit in to cross promote, and diaper giant Luvs didn’t skip out on the opportunity to get a few laughs and retweets.

Peep the top #BabyRappers memes we deemed worthy in the gallery below.

—

Photos: Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22Next page »