Finally Famous’ Earlly Mac Calls Big Sean For “Do It Again” [LISTEN]

Big Sean kicked open the door; now it’s time for the other members of Finally Famous to show and prove. And that’s just what Earlly Mack does on “Do It Again.”

Rhyming alongside Sean Don, the rising Detroit rapper spits about having no regrets. In fact, he’d, well, do it again. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper echoes those sentiments on the chorus and a slick-talking verse of his own.

Credit the beat to Key Wane.

Stream Mack’s “Do It Again” below. Look for his upcoming project to drop January 27.

Photo: Instagram

"Finally Famous" , G.O.O.D. Music

