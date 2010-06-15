Tupac And Biggie Wax Figures To Be “Reunited” For Pac’s Birthday

On what would’ve been his 39th birthday, Tupac is set to be “reunited” with his former rival Biggie—in wax at least.

Famed wax museum Madame Tussauds is announcing plans to bring the replicas of the Hip-Hop legends together to celebrate the life of the late Tupac Shakur at their Washington, D.C. Museum.

Tupac’s wax figure is on loan from Madame Tussauds Las Vegas and Biggie’s from Madame Tussauds New York.

The pair will be placed together for only three months starting Wednesday in the facility’s “Glamour Room” to allow fans to take pictures with them together.

In addition to being remembered in Washington D.C., Pac is set to be honored by his mother Afeni Shakur’s Tupac Amaru Shakur Center for the Arts.

As previously reported the center is uniting big names in Hip-Hop Wednesday to perform in Stone Mountain, Georgia in celebration of the West Coast emcee.

Bun B, Rick Ross and Too Short will perform for the organization’s second annual benefit concert and birthday celebration along with Pill and Roscoe Dash.

Comedian Mike Epps will host the event alongside Pac’s mother.

Tickets are $25 and are available online at http://www.16thofjune.com.