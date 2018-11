Action Bronson stopped through Hot 97 and as expect dropped a “Funkmaster Flex Freestyle.”

The instrumental Bronsolino brutalizes is Prodigy’s Alchemist-produced “Keep It Thoro.”

Action Bronson’s proper debut album, Mr. Wonderful, is due out this year. Check out the bars below, watch the visual on the flip if you prefer.

https://soundcloud.com/djfunkflexapp/action-bronson-hot-97-funk-flex-freestyle-1-14-15#t=3:40

Photo: Funkmaster Flex

