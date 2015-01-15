Joey Bada$$ Didn’t Know It Was Malia Obama Rocking A Pro Era Tee [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ and Pro Era got some great free promotion when a photo of Malia Obama, President Obama’s 16-year-old daughter, rocking the crew’s t-shirt went viral. It turns out that the Brooklyn rapper didn’t realize who she was, at first.

Reports Bloomberg TV:

“It was amazing. So I was in Australia and I just pretty much woke up one morning. And I looked at my phone and I seen a whole bunch of my friends posting this picture of this girl in this Pro Era shirt. Am I’m like what’s so special about this? I didn’t know who she was. I was like what’s so special about this? And then as I started reading the comments and the captions then I was like, oh. And I wasted no time. I just reposted it.”

Joey’s debut albu, B4.DA.$$ is in stores January 20, which happens to be his born. Peep the full Bloomberg interview below.

Photo: Bloomberg