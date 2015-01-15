CLOSE
HomeNews

Freddie Gibbs & Hanni El Khatib Connect On “Satin Black” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Quality bars come a-plenty on a track by rapper Freddie Gibbs and Los Angeles multi-instrumentalist and producer Hanni El Khatib called “Satin Black.”

Gangsta Gibbs took his collaborative prowess to new heights on he and Madlib’s stellar 2014 release Piñata, and continuously displayed his natural knack for rhyming in the loosies that followed. Now he’s teamed up with El Khatib on the pounding first single from Converse’s upcoming CONS EP VOL. 3.

The mesh of El Khatib’s Rock-inspired, psychedelic production with Gibbs’ gritty rhyme style is nearly three minutes worth of audio crack.

Stream “Satin Black” below. Look for three more cuts from CONS EP VOL. 3 to release throughout spring 2015.

freddie-gibbs-satin-black-feat-hanni-el-khatib

Photo: Instagram

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close