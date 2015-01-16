Joey Bada$$ Smooth Talks Ladies On “Run Up On Ya” ft. Action Bronson & Elle Varner [LISTEN]

Joey Bada$$ will celebrate his 20th birthday with the release of his debut album B4.DA.$$ on January 20. Before then, fans receive one last leaked track called “Run Up On Ya,” featuring Action Bronson and Elle Varner.

This tune is a bonus on Bada$$’ project and is produced by Statik Selektah. A smooth bass line sets off the soothing instrumental as the Brooklyn MC lays his mack down on wax. Bronsolino assists with a slick verse of his own, while Varner contributes buttery vocals.

Stream “Run Up On Ya” below.

via HHNM

—

Photo: Instagram