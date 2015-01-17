CLOSE
Thirst Trappin’: Amber Rose Rocks Thong Swimsuit On The ‘Gram [Photos]

Sebastian Taylor Thomaz‘s mother and Wiz Khalifa’s soon to be ex-wife, Amber Rose, is up to her old tricks. She posted some flicks of her in a skimpy swimsuit that looks more like a thong with some extra fabric on Instagram.

That is all.

Pics below and on the flip. While you’re here: “The Amber Rose Twerk Review”

Would you want your girl/wife posting these on the ‘Gram? Do you care? Holla in the comments.

Wiz Khalifa seems to approve.

Close